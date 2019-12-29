KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Frontwoman 'Wasn't Sad' To See REVOLVER's Hottest Chicks In Hard Rock' Issue Go Away

In a recent interview with the "Talk Toomey" podcast, KOBRA AND THE LOTUS frontwoman Kobra Paige was asked about her previous appearances in Revolver magazine's "Hottest Chicks In Hard Rock" issue and calendar. Asked if she thinks it's time for those kinds of lists to be retired or if she views them as a vehicle to get her band heard, Kobra replied: "It's an interesting question, actually, because I think, of course, people did find the music legitimately through those things in the past — like Revolver's ['Hottest Chicks In Hard Rock']. And I heard that they shut that down.

"Some women are very proud of being in these things, and it's part of their platform as well," she continued. "And I feel like I'm not one to judge or step on their toes or say, 'You should believe this' or 'not believe this' and 'this is the right way,' 'cause it's really a personal choice how you want to publicly represent yourself and what the focus is gonna be on. 'Cause you choose — you choose, really, ultimately what the focus is gonna be on as much as possible.

"For myself, it did expose us to some people that ended up helping us with shows down the road, when I was in that magazine a long time ago.

"It's a double-edged sword," she added. "I'm not a really big fan of this kind of thing, and I wasn't sad to see it go. I was kind of, like, 'Great. Let's focus on the music.' But at the same time, some people love 'em, and I feel like it's not my place to judge that."

In the past, Revolver's "Hottest Chicks In Hard Rock" list was criticized by publications like the Houston Press for defining women in body-shaming terms by excluding musicians who don’t make the "hottest" cut, as well as creating unnecessary competition among women that has nothing to do with the music they make.

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS's latest album, "Evolution", was released in September via Napalm Records. For the new record, KOBRA AND THE LOTUS enlisted the services of producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH and SEVENDUST, among others.





