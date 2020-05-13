KK'S PRIEST's Debut Album Still Needs To Be Mixed And Mastered

Founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing says that the debut album from KK'S PRIEST still needs to be mixed and mastered.

KK'S PRIEST is Downing's collaboration with former PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and ex-PRIEST drummer Les Binks. The band, which pays homage to Downing's past, is rounded out by guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE) and bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX).

On Tuesday (May 12), Downing posted the following message on KK'S PRIEST's web site: "Hi Everyone,

"I just wanted to check in to say a big hello from myself and the band!

"We are now just waiting for studio facilities to re-open in order to mix and master the album.

"We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!

"Although we are all enduring frustration in so many ways, we have to stay positive and patient, and hope that the live venues will soon be active again. It is our intention to be able to play for you as soon as we possibly can. We did have some festivals booked this year but understandable they had to be cancelled this time around, but rest assured management is talking with the agents and promoters to reschedule and we will be first in line to offer up our availability to promoters all around the world.

"Our thoughts and sympathy are with everyone and their associated families and friends that have been victims or have directly suffered from this terrible virus, let's stay strong and supportive together so that we can beat this world crisis into submission.

"I'm sure that you will all join us in saying a massive thank you to all medical and associated institutions for their hard work and bravery in the front line of this battle, as without them the cause would surely be lost.

"For now, stay safe, we will all be together again soon at a venue near you, for some great classic and new metal."

KK'S PRIEST's debut LP will be released via Explorer1 Music Group. The group will also play select shows to mark the 50th anniversary of PRIEST and Downing's career as a founding member. KK'S PRIEST's setlist will consist of PRIEST classics and new songs.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

Downing, Binks and Owens performed a full-length set of PRIEST classics with MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson in November in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Joining them on second guitar was Mills of HOSTILE, the British metal band whose two albums, "Eve Of Destruction" and "The New World Disorder", were both produced by Downing.

Binks played drums on PRIEST's "Stained Class", "Hell Bent For Leather" (released as "Killing Machine" in the United Kingdom) and "Unleashed In The East" albums.