KK'S PRIEST Feat. DOWNING, OWENS: 'Sermons Of The Sinner' Album Details Revealed; 'Hellfire Thunderbolt' Video Available

KK'S PRIEST, the new band featuring former JUDAS PRIEST members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE), will release its debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", on August 20 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Original KK'S PRIEST drummer Les Binks (ex-JUDAS PRIEST), unfortunately, sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Today fans are able to pre-order the LP in various configurations, including an exclusive limited-edition autographed metal vinyl (silver disc) with bonus CD album, via the band's online store. The album can be pre-saved via all global digital streaming partners as well.

The powerful first single from, "Sermons Of The Sinner", titled "Hellfire Thunderbolt", is also available today and features a stunning new performance video. Of the song, Downing explains: "We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record."

"Sermons Of The Sinner" track listing:

01. Incarnation

02. Hellfire Thunderbolt

03. Sermons Of The Sinner

04. Sacerdote Y Diablo

05. Raise Your Fists

06. Brothers Of The Road

07. Metal Through And Through

08. Wild And Free

09. Hail For The Priest

10. Return Of The Sentinel

KK'S PRIEST, which pays homage to Downing's past, will play select shows to mark the 50th anniversary of PRIEST and Downing's career as a founding member. KK'S PRIEST's setlist will consist of PRIEST classics and new songs.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

Downing, Owens and Binks performed a full-length set of PRIEST classics with MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson in November 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Joining them on second guitar was Mills of HOSTILE, the British metal band whose two albums, "Eve Of Destruction" and "The New World Disorder", were both produced by Downing.

Binks played drums on PRIEST's "Stained Class", "Hell Bent For Leather" (released as "Killing Machine" in the United Kingdom) and "Unleashed In The East" albums.

