KIX's STEVE WHITEMAN Says Unvaccinated People Are 'The Ones Who Are Holding Everything Up'

KIX frontman Steve Whiteman spoke to Adika Live! about the band's return to the live stage during the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we're all vaccinated, and I preach it. 'We're able to be here tonight because there is a vaccination, and I really encourage everybody to take it.' And I've had people walk out and want their money back because I tell people that I think it's really important that we all get vaccinated. And people who are offended by it, they're just some people that won't do it. And they're the ones [who are] holding everything up.

"We keep our distance," he continued. "We won't do meet-and-greets anymore. We keep our distance backstage. Traveling, you have to get on a plane, you have to wear a mask, but I'm not that worried about it 'cause I am vaccinated. And if I do get it, I don't think it'll be that bad."

Last month, KIX canceled two shows due to a member of the band contracting COVID-19.

Whiteman released a solo album, "You're Welcome", in July. The 12-song LP was co-produced by Whiteman along with his trusted collaborators Brad Divens, Jimmy Chalfant and Bob Paré; it was recorded and mixed by Divens at Fixintogetmixin Studio.

Though the recent pandemic essentially derailed the last year-plus of KIX's touring plans, it gave Whiteman the chance to settle in at home for a critical period of time and vocal rest, the results of which he was able to channel directly into writing and recording "You're Welcome".

KIX drummer Jimmy "Chocolate" Chalfant suffered a heart attack last month at his home and was rushed to the hospital. He had immediate surgery to insert two stents in his heart then another surgery the next day for another stent. He is being temporarily replaced on the road by Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, SLAUGHTER) and John Allen (STONE HORSES, CHILD'S PLAY, SR-71).

KIX was founded in 1977 and released its first, self-titled album on Atlantic Records nearly 40 years ago. Their breakthrough came with 1988's "Blow My Fuse", which sold nearly a million copies, thanks to "Don't Close Your Eyes". The band continued to ride the hard-rock wave until 1995, when KIX took a hiatus. Nearly 10 years later, KIX reunited and started touring regionally. A 2008 performance at the Rocklahoma festival led to more gigs and the release of a live DVD/CD called "Live In Baltimore" in 2012.

In 2014, KIX released its seventh full-length album, "Rock Your Face Off" (Loud & Proud Records), the band's first studio effort since 1995's "Show Business".

Photo credit: Mark Weiss

