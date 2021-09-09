KIX Cancels Tour Dates After Bandmember Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veteran rockers KIX have canceled two shows due to a member of the band contracting COVID-19.

The group has released the following statement regarding the matter: "KIX is canceling the following live dates due to a band member's positive COVID-19 test, despite his being vaccinated.

* Friday, September 10 at Rocktember Music Fest in Hinckley, MN

* Saturday, September 11 at Arcada Theater in St. Charles, IL

"Future shows beyond these two are not affected. We will be there!

"KIX's return to the stage this year was met with much fanfare and encouragement, among promising signs for the current touring landscape. However, the surging COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the already-struggling live music industry, and KIX fans are the latest victims.

"KIX is very disappointed but remains committed to safety of fellow travelers, fans, other bands and crew. The band was looking forward to returning to these great venues and reunited with their enthusiastic fans, and promises a return as soon as possible."

