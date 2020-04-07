KITTIE's MORGAN LANDER Teases WINTERLVST Project

KITTIE vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander has shared a teaser for new project WINTERLVST, tentatively due this summer. Check it out below.

Morgan apparently discussed the project in a 2018 interview with CrypticRock.com. She stated at the time; "It is with a few members of BLACKGUARD from Montreal. We toured with them back in 2012. With Justine 'Juice' Ethier (drummer) and Jonathan Lefrancois-Leduc, who used to play keyboards in the band, we are working on a project together. I was just in Montreal recording some final vocals. It is definitely on the spectrum that is the complete opposite of KITTIE, but it is still dark, very emotional. It is just very different. I hope people are not too surprised. It's very dark and different."

Last August, Lander joined the Quebec metal band KARKAOS. The group is working on its next full-length album, due later in the year.

KITTIE released a concert film titled "Kittie: Live At The London Music Hall" in March 2019. It features footage of the Canadian metal band's October 27, 2017 20th-anniversary hometown show at the London Music Hall in London, Ontario. The event, which also served as a screening of the long-in-the-making documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions", saw KITTIE mainstays Morgan Lander (guitar, vocals) and Mercedes Lander (drums) take the stage with a number of their former bandmates to perform songs from the group's entire repertoire.

KITTIE was formed in 1996 by Mercedes and Morgan, lead guitarist Fallon Bowman and bassist Tanya Candler. Tanya left KITTIE soon after recording of its debut album, "Spit", which has sold more than 1.2 million copies. Bowman exited the group in 2001. Guitarist Tara McLeod and bass player Trish Doan joined the band in 2005. Although Doan left for health reasons in 2008, she returned three years later. Other musicians who have played with KITTIE during the years include Talena Atfield, Lisa Marx, Jennifer Arroyo and Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

The band has released five albums since "Spit": "Oracle" (2001), "Until The End" (2004), "Funeral For Yesterday" (2007), "In The Black" (2009) and "I've Failed You" (2011).

