KITTIE's MORGAN LANDER Teases WINTERLVST Project

KITTIE vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander has shared a teaser for new project WINTERLVST, tentatively due this summer. Check it out below.
Morgan apparently discussed the project in a 2018 interview with CrypticRock.com. She stated at the time; "It is with a few members of BLACKGUARD from Montreal. We toured with them back in 2012. With Justine 'Juice' Ethier (drummer) and Jonathan Lefrancois-Leduc, who used to play keyboards in the band, we are working on a project together. I was just in Montreal recording some final vocals. It is definitely on the spectrum that is the complete opposite of KITTIE, but it is still dark, very emotional. It is just very different. I hope people are not too surprised. It's very dark and different."
Last August, Lander joined the Quebec metal band KARKAOS. The group is working on its next full-length album, due later in the year.
KITTIE released a concert film titled "Kittie: Live At The London Music Hall" in March 2019. It features footage of the Canadian metal band's October 27, 2017 20th-anniversary hometown show at the London Music Hall in London, Ontario. The event, which also served as a screening of the long-in-the-making documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions", saw KITTIE mainstays Morgan Lander (guitar, vocals) and Mercedes Lander (drums) take the stage with a number of their former bandmates to perform songs from the group's entire repertoire.
KITTIE was formed in 1996 by Mercedes and Morgan, lead guitarist Fallon Bowman and bassist Tanya Candler. Tanya left KITTIE soon after recording of its debut album, "Spit", which has sold more than 1.2 million copies. Bowman exited the group in 2001. Guitarist Tara McLeod and bass player Trish Doan joined the band in 2005. Although Doan left for health reasons in 2008, she returned three years later. Other musicians who have played with KITTIE during the years include Talena Atfield, Lisa Marx, Jennifer Arroyo and Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.
The band has released five albums since "Spit": "Oracle" (2001), "Until The End" (2004), "Funeral For Yesterday" (2007), "In The Black" (2009) and "I've Failed You" (2011).
Wanted to share this clip of another new project I have been working on. WINTERLVST Coming summer 2020 pic.twitter.com/gic53l7vjK
— Morgan Lander (@morgankittie) April 7, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).