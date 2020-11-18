Kitchen Sink Signed By Members Of TOOL To Be Auctioned For RONNIE JAMES DIO 'Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund'

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the world-renowned voice of DIO, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and HEAVEN & HELL, will participate in the upcoming "Icons & Idols: Trilogy Rock 'N' Roll Auction" conducted by Julien's Auctions live in Beverly Hills and online at www.JuliensAuctions.com on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Dozens of items of rock memorabilia, among them stage clothes, vintage music collectibles and guitars and drum heads signed by a variety of celebrities from the music world, will go on the auction block to benefit the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

Among the guitars being auctioned in the collection is a limited-edition Les Paul style electric guitar by ASG that is part of a limited series of 30 featuring the artwork from the DIO band's groundbreaking debut album "Holy Diver" and engraved pickup covers, inscribed with "AP/30" indicating its place in the series.

Another highlight is an actual stainless-steel kitchen sink signed by the members of TOOL: Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor. According to Warren Christensen, manager of the band and supporter of the Dio Cancer Fund, TOOL members are generally reluctant to sign items to donate. However, when presented with "the kitchen sink" and a good cause, they couldn't resist.

Also included in the collection are guitars signed by artists such as Lita Ford, Nancy Wilson of HEART, John 5, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, MOTÖRHEAD and Slash. A Jackson Chris Broderick signature model soloist electric guitar played on stage by Broderick with his former band MEGADETH; a Schecter Omen Solo 6 electric guitar signed by 15 musicians including Eddie Money and members of DIO, QUIET RIOT and BUCKCHERRY, a variety of tour jackets and collections of vintage FLEETWOOD MAC and 1960s BEATLES memorabilia will be part of the auction.

Collection of 1960s-era BEATLES collectibles and magazines plus a framed poster of a (rare) proof print of the full page ad that appeared in the Los Angeles Times to announce the sale of tickets to THE BEATLES at the Hollywood Bowl in 1965. This print was originally provided to the concert producer for approval and was not in any way commercially available.

All items are available for viewing in the online catalogue. Dio Cancer Fund auction items are found on Pages 250-261.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

Dio Cancer Fund Items will be auctioned on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Session III: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the www.JuliensAuctions.com registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.comto bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818. For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 310-836-1818.