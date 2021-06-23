KISS's PAUL STANLEY 'Would Love To' Release A Cookbook

KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who frequently uses social media to share photos of his culinary creations, was asked in a new interview with Germany's Radio Bob! if he has any plans to eventually release a cookbook. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Maybe at some point, but right now that cookbook would be very thin. If I were to collaborate with some of my friends who are chefs and whatever, I'd love to do a cookbook at some point."

He continued: "It's a lot of fun and very gratifying to sit and eat something that you made that's actually good. I think at some point most of us have cooked something and gone, 'Woah. That's awful.' But when you cook something and you go, 'Wow. If I got this in a restaurant, I'd go back to that restaurant,' that's good.

"So, would I love to do a cookbook? Yeah," Paul added. "Right now it wouldn't have many pages. So I'm gonna wait a little while."

Back in 2014, Stanley demonstrated his home-cooking skills during an appearance on an episode of "Home & Family" on the Hallmark channel. Stanley showed off his culinary expertise in the kitchen with co-host Cristina Ferrare when they made his recipe for chicken marinade and Brussels sprouts.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Photo courtesy of AXS TV

