KISS's PAUL STANLEY 'Would Love To' Release A Cookbook

KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who frequently uses social media to share photos of his culinary creations, was asked in a new interview with Germany's Radio Bob! if he has any plans to eventually release a cookbook. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Maybe at some point, but right now that cookbook would be very thin. If I were to collaborate with some of my friends who are chefs and whatever, I'd love to do a cookbook at some point."
He continued: "It's a lot of fun and very gratifying to sit and eat something that you made that's actually good. I think at some point most of us have cooked something and gone, 'Woah. That's awful.' But when you cook something and you go, 'Wow. If I got this in a restaurant, I'd go back to that restaurant,' that's good.
"So, would I love to do a cookbook? Yeah," Paul added. "Right now it wouldn't have many pages. So I'm gonna wait a little while."
Back in 2014, Stanley demonstrated his home-cooking skills during an appearance on an episode of "Home & Family" on the Hallmark channel. Stanley showed off his culinary expertise in the kitchen with co-host Cristina Ferrare when they made his recipe for chicken marinade and Brussels sprouts.
KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.
KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Photo courtesy of AXS TV
Pizza time!!! Full Disclosure....I did NOT make this dough. I promised Vinny at @Fabrocinis that I would give him his props. Now PIZZA!!! pic.twitter.com/VdhWyQiCRS
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 7, 2021
OKAY!!! Here's how I made the soup. FIRST, Let me say I am a COOK not a CHEF. Chefs have experience, training and mad skills but I play guitar better than any that I know! pic.twitter.com/TFKS10YhK0
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 14, 2021
Back To The Lasagna Soup!... I’m vegetarian. For those of you who aren’t, use less olive oil if using meat sausage since it has fat and you can use a unsalted or low sodium chicken or beef stock. That’s all!! pic.twitter.com/a4SDimKpa7
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 14, 2021
Dinner Last Night... Bucatini with pan fried paper thin sliced zucchini, crushed red pepper, salt and Parmesan Reggiano. That's all! pic.twitter.com/JSvtwkYz6A
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 17, 2021
Made Lasagna Soup for dinner. Great on a cold night! pic.twitter.com/tbeRJ2To2l
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 13, 2021
Frittata? Omelet? LEFTOVERS!! Hot Italian sausage, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes & onion, fresh basil, crushed red pepper, mozzarella and Parmesan Reggiano. AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/lfQuj8xWxD
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 12, 2021
Just Made This!! Anyone for a slice?? pic.twitter.com/mRX2fQaVHV
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 7, 2021
AWESOME Dinner!! Rigatoni w/ mushrooms, onion, tomato, garlic, fresh basil, oregano & rosemary, salt, olive oil, veg. stock, Calabrian chili, Marsala wine, butter & a touch of cream & Parmigiano Reggiano! CRAZY good.Shout out @conantnyc @roccodispirito @SantosCooks @guarnaschelli pic.twitter.com/KY2Zaw698w
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 5, 2021
Made pizza tonight. TASTY!! pic.twitter.com/eW2IWwWof4
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 5, 2020
YES! Cooked up some pasta and it tasted as good as it looks. pic.twitter.com/hl1AsWBotB
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 19, 2020
All GONE!!! pic.twitter.com/5t0ih1XSzi
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 17, 2020
Made Dinner! Rigatoni with hot Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, peas, purple onions, garlic, basil, white wine, chicken stock, butter, Parmigiano Reggiano and topped with browned panko bread crumbs. AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/aWTD51wTvZ
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) April 21, 2020
COMMENTS
