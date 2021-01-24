KISS's PAUL STANLEY: 'To Me, Life Is A Miracle On Its Worst Day'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley was a recent guest on "Dennis Miller +1", an interview show hosted by American actor, comedian, talk show host and five-time Emmy award winner Dennis Miller. You can now listen to the chat below.

Speaking about rock stars who make self-destructive behavior a part of their brand, Stanley said (hear audio below): "Unfortunately, I think that the press, the media, critics are responsible for some of that, because somehow not caring about business, not caring about your health, living this rock and roll caricature is what credibility is based on for some. And it's unfortunate, because it kills the rock star, but the critic continues. So it just never made sense to me. I wanna enjoy the hard work, I wanna enjoy the fruits of the labor, so to speak, and I'm living a great life. And I'm a product of a certain philosophy that some may think is corny. But, to me, life is a miracle on its worst day, so I just wake up every day and figure what can I do today to reaffirm that."

Stanley's R&B band SOUL STATION will release its debut album, "Now And Then", on March 5 via Universal Music Enterprises. The first single, "O-O-H Child" (THE FIVE STAIRSTEPS), came out last week.

The members of the 15-piece ensemble include Rafael "Hoffa" Moreira (guitar and backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (musical director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums and backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.





