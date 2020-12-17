KISS's PAUL STANLEY: 'This Is A Time For Camaraderie And To Know We Are Not Alone Or Isolated'

KISS recently announced a New Year's Eve concert at the Atlantis resort in Dubai. Landmarks Live Presents will produce the show live from The Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai. The show producers claim the event, which will apparently attempt to set the world's record for largest pyro, will be filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views. It will be seen via livestream, with a ticket purchase on any computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

KISS frontman Paul Stanley told The National that the concert is the only way he and his bandmates know to kiss goodbye to a challenging year.

"Hopefully, most of us have survived the year and we'll dust ourselves off and move forward," he said. "So this is a time for camaraderie and to know we are not alone or isolated. And I am particularly very aware of that. I will make sure that each person knows that and this is for them."

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons concurred, saying: "When you see a fireworks show, the last thing you want to do is think about what does it all mean. It's not about that. It's about enjoying and celebrating life. And that's what we intend to do.

"Forget about 2020; it's been a pain in the butt. 2021 is going to be a much better time for planet Earth for everybody."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Stanley, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

