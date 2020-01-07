KISS's PAUL STANLEY Slams American News Channels For Creating A 'Divisive And Dangerous Climate'

Paul Stanley has once again slammed American mainstream media outlets for only reporting one political side of the story with bias."

Earlier today, the KISS frontman, who recently completed the Japanese leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell trek, posted the following message on social media: "The divisive and dangerous climate in America is in large part the result of 24 HOUR 'NEWS' CHANNELS WHICH ARE IN FACT SKEWED AND BIASED POLITICAL OUTLETS . Any point of view can be backed up with some sort of documentation and 'expert' analysis and that is the key problem. News?!? No. We are watching slick entertainment channels pushing their own agenda and a reality which then becomes yours."

This is not the first time Stanley has spoken out against the American press. Last June, he tweeted out the BBC News logo along with the following message: "If You're Ready For News With Far Less Of The Game Show Slickness And Bias Of Our 24 News Networks You Might Try One Of The BBC Outlets. Less Exciting? YES! But Filling 24 Hours Is An Unnecessary Challenge That Has Turned Outlets Into Biased Fast Food Providers."

In 2018, a Gallup poll found that 62% of U.S. adults believe that the news they see in newspapers, on television or hear on the radio is biased and that 44% say it's inaccurate. In addition, more than 80% said they were angered or bothered by seeing biased information, and slightly more felt similarly about seeing inaccurate information.

Presented with a host of major news outlets, respondents ranked PBS News and The Associated Press as the least biased outlets, while Fox News and Breitbart News tied for being perceived as most biased, according to Business Insider.

In August 2018, Stanley said that he does not believe the press is the enemy of the American people, presumably in response to President Donald Trump, who has regularly derided the media as such.

Stanley offered his opinion in two separate tweets, writing: "JOURNALISTS And The Media Are NOT The Enemy Of The People. Without the opportunity to hear all points of view we can't find the truth. Those who want to silence opposition and questions or turn the public against them ARE The Enemy Of The People And Of [email protected] @FoxNews"

He added: "Because ALL media coverage of politics is clearly biased now, we should accept that EVERYONE is participating and NOBODY is innocent. THAT is all the more reason we need to hear it all."

Trump has frequently taken issue with outlets like CNN and The New York Times for publishing critical stories about his administration and has continued to call journalists "the enemy of the people," despite criticism and fear that he is stoking tension and violence.

