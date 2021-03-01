KISS's PAUL STANLEY Reacts To Attack On Asian American Man In L.A.'s Koreatown: 'So Demoralizing'

KISS frontman Paul Stanely has called for "kindness" and "justice" in the wake of an alleged attack on a Korean American man last month in the heart of Los Angeles' Koreatown in an incident that police are investigating as a hate crime.

27-year-old Denny Kim told CNN he was waiting for a friend on February 16 when he was approached by two men who started yelling racial slurs and then struck him in the face.

"All of a sudden they just started saying very terrible things," Kim said. He said he also heard the men say, "You have the Chinese Virus, go back to China," before he was attacked.

On Saturday, Stanley took to his Twitter to share a CNN article about the incident, and he included the following message: "SO DEMORALIZING. We share so much in common and there is so little below the surface that differentiates us. NO ONE should fear violence or persecution for what they look like, where they were born or how they choose to live. KINDNESS.... AND JUSTICE."

A spokesman with the LAPD confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that detectives are investigating the assault on Kim as a possible hate crime,

The two suspects, described by police as Hispanic males in their 30s, have not been found.

Two months ago, Stanley defended his right to speak out on political issues, saying that he voices his opinions as a "proud citizen" of a country he loves deeply. A few days earlier, he expounded on his reasons for being so vocal on social media, writing: "My profession should't disallow that as we all have that right so many have fought & died protecting. I also understand that the people who would like me to stay quiet are those who don't share my views. Sorry."

