KISS's PAUL STANLEY On RUSH: 'They Perfected A Style And Walked A Road That Nobody Else Had Been On'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has commented on the passing of Neil Peart, who died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

Speaking to Outlaw magazine, Stanley reflected on his introduction to RUSH. He said: "The first time RUSH opened for us, they had their original drummer, John Rutsey, along with Geddy [Lee, bassist/vocalist] and Alex [Lifeson, guitarist]. But when Neil joined, overnight it became a different band," Stanley said. "Suddenly, they had this incredible musician backing Geddy and Alex. There was only one RUSH and they perfected a style and walked a road that nobody else had been on. I saw that band in its infancy and they went on to build an incredible legacy."

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.