KISS's PAUL STANLEY On Life After 'End Of The Road' Tour: 'The Band Isn't Necessarily Disappearing Into Thin Air'

In a brand new interview with C-Ville, KISS frontman Paul Stanley clarified that the band's ongoing "End Of The Road" tour does not necessarily mean that the group will go away entirely.

"It's important to note that this is the end of touring," he explained. "The band isn't necessarily disappearing into thin air. It's just reached a time where touring, and doing 100 shows in seven months, which is what we've done so far, is just… it's just too demanding and time-consuming, when there's other things to do in life."

In a separate chat with The Daily Progress, Stanley said that he is already making plans for his time after the KISS tour ends. "I can walk and chew gum at the same time," he said with a chuckle. He also confirmed that he recently completed work on the debut album from his R&B band SOUL STATION.

"End Of The Road" kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver and resumed on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The last concert of the trek will take place on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.