KISS's PAUL STANLEY On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'This Is NOT Another Flu'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has taken issue with people who compare the novel coronavirus epidemic to the seasonal flu, a comparison that public health experts and doctors have said for weeks minimizes the danger posed by the coronavirus spreading across the globe.
Earlier today (Saturday, March 21), Stanley took to his Twitter to write: "NO People... This is NOT another flu. EVERYONE who has minimized the extent, ferocity and contagiousness of Covid-19 has one by one been proven WRONG. The longer you wait to take control the bigger the risk to you and more importantly the people who are trying to control this."
In a separate tweet, Paul shared a ProPublica article in which a medical worker describes terrifying lung failure from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, even in his young patients. Stanley wrote: "READ THIS."
Less than a week ago, Stanley urged his fans to significantly curb their social activity in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help the economy cope. He tweeted at the time: "We are about to see illness, deaths and an overwhelmed hospital system never seen in our lifetime. Businesses are closing. This is NOT an opportunity for get-togethers or parties. SOCIAL DISTANCING IS THE MINIMUM. STAY HOME."
The fatality rate of the new coronavirus is believed to about 1 percent. "It's about ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes Of Allergy And Infectious Disease, said in congressional testimony on March 11.
So far, COVID-19 has killed around 12,700 people worldwide and around 285 in the U.S.
U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.
California recently estimated that more than half of the state — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus over the next eight weeks.
The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) put its worst-case scenario at 1.7 million COVID-19 deaths in America.
NO People... This is NOT another flu. EVERYONE who has minimized the extent, ferocity and contagiousness of Covid-19 has one by one been proven WRONG. The longer you wait to take control the bigger the risk to you and more importantly the people who are trying to control this.
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 21, 2020
READ THIS. https://t.co/HUjfcLNMbn
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 21, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).