KISS's PAUL STANLEY On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'People Doing All They Can To Be Safe Are Being Compromised By Idiots'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has slammed people across the U.S. who are not taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously enough.

Earlier today, Stanley took to his Twitter to write: "Self-educated internet 'expert' clowns are as dangerous as this virus. Those not abiding by & supporting what health officials are saying UNANIMOUSLY would be served justice by being those most severely hit. People doing all they can to be safe are being compromised by idiots."

In recent days, authorities in countries around the world in lockdown had warned young people to obey the rules on social distancing.

Since most young COVID-19 patients have experienced mild or no symptoms from the virus, there have been widespread reports of illegal "lockdown parties" and and "end of world" drinking sessions in countries across Europe.

More than 409,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 18,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he hopes to have the country’s economy back up and running by Easter — Sunday, April 12. He also once again compared the coronavirus to the flu in an apparent attempt to play down the risk posed by the new disease. But public health experts have warned that the coronavirus is significantly more contagious.

A new CDC report has offered proof that younger adults are just as likely as anyone to contract the virus, with nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 cases found between the ages of 20 and 54.

"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," Stephen Morse, PhD, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, told The New York Times about the study. "It's not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they're young and healthy."

