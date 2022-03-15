KISS's PAUL STANLEY Names 11 Of 'Best Lead Singers Of All Time'

Paul Stanley has named Robert Plant, Steve Marriott and Freddie Mercury as three of the best vocalists of all time.
The KISS frontman, who turned 70 this past January, shared a list of his favorite singers in a social media post on Monday (March 14).
He wrote on Twitter: "The Best Lead Singers Of All Time?? How about 11 off the top of my head…" He then proceeded to share the following names:
01. Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN)
02. Steve Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE)
03. Freddie Mercury (QUEEN)
04. David Ruffin (THE TEMPTATIONS)
05. Rod Stewart
06. Paul Rodgers (BAD COMPANY, FREE)
07. Janis Joplin
08. Steve Perry (JOURNEY)
09. Brad Delp (BOSTON)
10. Brian Johnson (AC/DC)
10. Lou Gramm (FOREIGNER)
11. Ann Wilson (HEART)
Stanley previously expressed his love for Plant in a 2019 interview with Dean Delray's "Let There Be Talk" podcast. Reflecting on the first time he saw LED ZEPPELIN when he was 17 in 1969 in New York, he said: "Robert Plant was singing like something from another planet. He was hitting notes effortlessly, and there was such bravado in everything they were doing. It just blew me away."
Three years ago, Stanley told The Sydney Morning Herald that Marriott was "a huge influence" on him and "was the template for a lot of what I wound up doing" during KISS's concerts. "The idea of being on stage and preaching the gospel of rock'n'roll, which is basically what he [Marriott] was doing ... that was something I aspired to," Stanley said.
KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to at least the end of 2022. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".
