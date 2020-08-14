KISS's PAUL STANLEY Loves His New 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Car

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that he loves his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 car.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 made its debut in July 2019 and is said to be the first mid-engined Corvette in history.

Late Thursday night (August 13), Stanley posted a picture of him with his new car, and he included the following message: "For years the auto industry said 'Buy American'. I said 'When you manufacture world class cars I'll buy them'. For me the 2020 Corvette C8 is beyond that. It raises the bar with cutting edge technology. It's a machine I'm proud to drive AND it's drop dead GORGEOUS. I LOVE mine!"

Chevrolet was originally planning to build 20,000 C8 Corvettes, but production shutdowns have made this impossible. Consequently, customers who ordered a 2020 Corvette may have to wait until the 2021 model year to get behind the wheel of their new cars.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has an official starting price of $59,995, which is remarkable given that the C8-generation car features an all-new mid-engine architecture and provides a big performance bump over its predecessor.

