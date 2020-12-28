KISS's PAUL STANLEY Hopes Pandemic Has Made People Realize 'How Important We Are To Each Other'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently spoke to SPIN about how he has been dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what he expects life to be like post-pandemic.

"Initially, I was in shock," Stanley admitted. "I think it just was so surreal that it kind of stopped everybody in their tracks and we had to get reoriented. Initially, I did very little. I pretty much stayed in the house. Nobody knew the parameters of what we could do. I'm sure we all remember wiping down shopping bags and groceries. Time has a way of getting away from you during this pandemic.

"People, I think, are seeing this light at the end of the tunnel of vaccines, but sadly, a vaccine doesn't do any good unless you're vaccinated, and most of us haven't been," he continued.

"One of the best things to come out of this horrible situation is people hopefully realizing how important we are to each other. And that human contact and support is really essential. And maybe, hopefully, that's one of the lights we can carry through once this is over — appreciating one another and realizing how much we really need each other."

Last month, KISS announced a New Year's Eve concert at the Atlantis resort in Dubai. Landmarks Live Presents will produce the show live from The Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai. The show producers claim the event, which will apparently attempt to set the world's record for largest pyro, will be filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views. It will be seen via livestream, with a ticket purchase on any computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.