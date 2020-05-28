KISS's PAUL STANLEY Condemns Death Of Black Man In Minneapolis Police Custody

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has condemned the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis law enforcement officers and has spoken out against police brutality.
Floyd died on Monday (May 25) as police arrested him outside a convenience store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. The 46-year-old was seen on a bystander's video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd is heard pleading with officers, "I cannot breathe... Don't kill me," while the officers ignore his pleas. He eventually stops talking and moving.
Earlier today, Stanley took to his Twitter to share the following statement: "I'm disgusted and demoralized by the recent videos and incidents of blatant bigotry, racial profiling and what clearly appears to be the cold blooded murder of a black man. The sense of fear, targeting and lack of justice for perpetrators that is a never ending part of daily life for black people is beyond my ability to imagine.
"When an armed mob of white people can storm a government building without repercussions or consequences it takes little imagination to foresee the outcome of that same scenario if the crowd had been black. Too many have lost focus on what is illegal and become completely blind to what is immoral. We have to be better than that."
Police had said Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store and that he resisted arrest.
The officer and three fellow officers were fired Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department, one day after the incident.
We have to be better. pic.twitter.com/viGWdG7dmo
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 28, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).