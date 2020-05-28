KISS's PAUL STANLEY Condemns Death Of Black Man In Minneapolis Police Custody

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has condemned the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis law enforcement officers and has spoken out against police brutality.

Floyd died on Monday (May 25) as police arrested him outside a convenience store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. The 46-year-old was seen on a bystander's video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd is heard pleading with officers, "I cannot breathe... Don't kill me," while the officers ignore his pleas. He eventually stops talking and moving.

Earlier today, Stanley took to his Twitter to share the following statement: "I'm disgusted and demoralized by the recent videos and incidents of blatant bigotry, racial profiling and what clearly appears to be the cold blooded murder of a black man. The sense of fear, targeting and lack of justice for perpetrators that is a never ending part of daily life for black people is beyond my ability to imagine.

"When an armed mob of white people can storm a government building without repercussions or consequences it takes little imagination to foresee the outcome of that same scenario if the crowd had been black. Too many have lost focus on what is illegal and become completely blind to what is immoral. We have to be better than that."

Police had said Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store and that he resisted arrest.

The officer and three fellow officers were fired Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department, one day after the incident.

