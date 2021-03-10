KISS's PAUL STANLEY: Big Rock Concerts Coming Back In Near Future Is 'Wishful Thinking'

In a new interview with "Lamont & Tonelli" of San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone, KISS frontman Paul Stanley confirmed that the band will resume it farewell tour once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. However, he cautioned that "rock concerts on the scale that we do — in arenas and stadiums — are a ways off. Anybody who thinks that they're going to be going to a big concert anytime soon, it's wishful thinking. But, yeah, the 'End Of The Road' tour will pick up whenever it becomes safe and whenever the legal restrictions are lifted."

In the meantime, Paul said he hopes his SOUL STATION project can hit the road in support of its debut album "because I think that there may be different requirements for auditoriums or clubs. So if that were the case, then our bags are packed and we're ready to go out," he said. "And when the time is right, then KISS will go out."

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

Last December, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that KISS has "a hundred and fifty" shows left in its "End Of The Road" tour, including a stop at "the coldest place on earth."

KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

SOUL STATION's debut LP will be released on March 19 via Universal Music Enterprises. A collection of nine classic soul covers and five original tracks, "Now And Then" will feature the band's acclaimed version of THE FIVE STAIRSTEPS' "O-o-h Child" as well as SOUL STATION's take on THE SPINNERS' "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love".

