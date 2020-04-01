KISS's GENE SIMMONS Urges Fans To 'Stay At Home' To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons has urged the band's fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night, Gene released a video message via the official KISS YouTube channel in which he said: "Hi everbody. It's Gene Simmons. I wanted to take a moment to personally thank all the folks in health care — the doctors, the nurses, all the people that keep us healthy and alive — and our fire departments, the police, the folks in the food industry who bring our food at home.

"We'll get over this together, really.

"I just want you to consider the following: during World War II, 50 million people died. Your grandparents were asked to serve. Many of them gave the ultimate sacrifice. You know what's being asked of you? Stay at home. Sit on your rump. Binge watch 'The Twilight Zone' all day long while people risk their lives and bring you food. So let's get over ourselves. We're in the greatest country in the world. Don't be a knucklehead. Love each other, support each other. We'll get over this. God bless you all."

Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to tear its way through the U.S.

More than 877,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 44,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

