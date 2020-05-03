KISS's GENE SIMMONS Educates Fans About Importance Of Wearing Masks During COVID-19 Pandemic

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons has taken the time to educate his fans on the importance of wearing face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of any cloth face covering is to prevent droplet particles from spreading to — and potentially infecting — other people.

Simmons made the comments in a series of tweets after he shared a photo of a young KISS fan wearing Kiss Army bandana over her face. After one fan wrote, "Except those cloth masks don't keep you safe only a medical mask does and a good one at that", Simmons fired back: "You are incorrect and misinformed. The idea of cloth masks or any other kind of mask, is not to protect you. It's to protect everybody else around you inn case you cough or talk. It's not about you. It's about protecting everybody else. From you."

Another fan chimed in: "With all due respect, Gene. Face covers don't prevent the spread of viruses. It's more of a psychological thing. It's social pressuring. You are disrespectful if you don't cover your face. It's nonsense." To which, Gene replied: "I wish you good health, despite your point of view. Please wear a mask, to prevent your cough, sneeze or other, from infecting people. Be safe, not sorry."

A third fan wrote: "So if one doesn't have symptoms then why wear it? I get protecting others & asymptomatic carriers, but healthy people wearing masks is a bit too far in my opinion. I choose not to wear one." Simmons responded: "You need more information. You can show no symptoms and STILL have Covid 19, and STILL be spreading the virus to others. WEAR A MASK!"

After a fourth fan said "There is no way a mask only protects one way. It's either both or none", Gene replied: "Then, why even before Covid 19, we covered our mouths when we sneezed? You're wrong. Respect others. WEAR A MASK."

Simmons added: "Some of you believe masks do nothing. False! Even covering your mouth when you sneeze with your HAND (much less a cloth mask) helps cut down germs. DO YOUR RESEARCH. Don't talk out of your ass...Respectfully."

As of April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially started recommending that people use masks in public and even created a step-by-step guide showing how to make one.

Dr. Doug Ross, Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth in Tampa, told ABC Action News the importance of wearing a mask is really to protect others from you.

"We don't know who has (the) coronavirus because there's plenty of people who are asymptomatic carrying the virus," Ross said. "By wearing a mask, you are protecting others from you."

Ross said the mask traps droplets coming in and out of your mouth, which is where the virus is carried.

"So when I wear the mask, the mask traps those droplets before they get out in front of you, and protects people from getting infected," Ross said.

Last week, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made headlines when he visited a top U.S. hospital without wearing a mask, despite the medical center's own rules that visitors should wear personal protective equipment.

Asked by a reporter to explain why he did not wear a mask, Pence said he and everyone around him are regularly tested for the coronavirus.

