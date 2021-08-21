KISS: Tomorrow's Concert In Hartford, Connecticut Postponed Due To Hurricane Henri

The KISS concert at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut originally scheduled for Sunday, August 22 has been postponed due to Hurricane Henri. The new show date is Monday, August 23.

Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date, which will be honored.

Tonight's KISS concert at Mark G Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey will go ahead as scheduled.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to come ashore over Long Island and then into Connecticut somewhere between New Haven and New London sometime Sunday afternoon or evening.