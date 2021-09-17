KISS To Release Super Deluxe 45th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Destroyer'

Celebrating its 45 anniversary, "Destroyer" was originally released in 1976 and is considered to be one of the quintessential KISS albums. It is the band's first album to sell one million copies in its first year and holds the title of being their all-time best-selling studio album. Packed with concert staples and KISS Army favorites, including "Detroit Rock City", "Shout It Out Loud", "God Of Thunder" and "Beth", on November 19, 2021 UMe will release "KISS – Destroyer 45th" in the form of a Super Deluxe 4-CD + Blu-ray audio box set as well as on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, 2-CD set and digital.

For the recording of "Destroyer", Bob Ezrin was brought in as KISS's new producer, helping the band reach new levels, both sonically and creatively. The album also showed the band's growth as musicians and songwriters, experimenting with new sounds which came in the form of the softer side of songs like "Do You Love Me?" , and songs heavy with orchestral arrangements including "Great Expectations" and their Billboard No. 7 hit single "Beth". Following the breakthrough success of 1975's No. 9 Billboard-charting "Alive!", "Destroyer" was the KISS album that brought them to the forefront of the mainstream and transformed them into global rock icons. For its anniversary, UMe celebrates this seminal album's legacy with a staggering amount of bonus material.

CD 1 includes the original album newly remastered at Abbey Road Mastering, while CD 2 features 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives — nine of which were previously unreleased. CD 3 is packed with studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits — most notably a brand-new stripped-down mix for "Beth (Acoustic Mix)", and CD 4 contains an electrifying performance from the band's visit to Paris France at the L'Olympia on May 22, 1976. For the Blu-ray audio disc, Steven Wilson was brought in to create a first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus two bonus tracks, "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)", the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 "Destroyer: Resurrected" project).

Additionally, the Super Deluxe box features an extravagant array of collectable KISS memorabilia and ephemera, including a complete recreation of the original KISS Army Kit with the original folder and following items:

* KISS Army newsletter Volume 1 - No 2 announcing "Destroyer"

* 2x 8"x10" "Destroyer" Press Photos

* Discography Sheet

* Gene, Paul, Ace & Peter Bio Sheet

* KISS Army Member Certificate

* KISS Army Membership Card

Also included in the Super Deluxe set:

* KISS logo Iron-on

* KISS Army Sticker

* "Detroit Rock City" Bumper Sticker

* "Destroyer" Cover Sticker

* 11"x17" KISS on Westminster Bridge UK Poster

* 4 brand new 8"x10" Band Member Photos

* 8"x12" "Destroyer" Foil Flyer

* 8"x12" "Destroyer" Canadian Flyer (super rare)

* 4x Band Member Trading Cards (newly created for this boxset)

* 16"x24" KISS Over New York Skyline Poster

* 16"x24" KISS Halloween 1976 Concert Poster

* 2x 9"x12" "Destroyer" Tour Stage Blueprints on Transparent Vellum (never been seen before)

* 16-page "Destroyer" 1976 Tour Program

* Gotham Rock City News Volume 1 Newspaper that is a track-by-track interview with all 4 band members, Bob Ezrin and crew

* 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews from Gene, Paul, Ace, Peter, then-manager Bill Aucoin, album producer Bob Ezrin, and many more about the album's writing and production process, U.S. and European tours, photo shoots, promotional stories, band member memories from their TV appearance on "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special", and an intoxicating amount of unreleased photos and imagery

The entire contents are housed in a lift top- style box and features artist Ken Kelly's original "Destroyer" cover art, arguably one of the most iconic album covers in rock, making this the ultimate KISS "Destroyer" souvenir.

Super Deluxe track listing:

Disc One:

Destroyer: Original Album Remastered

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Disc Two

"Destroyer"-Era Demos

Paul Stanley demos

01. Doncha Hesitate

02. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

03. It's The Fire*

04. Detroit Rock City*

05. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

06. Bad, Bad Lovin'

07. Man Of A Thousand Faces

08. I Don't Want No Romance*

09. Burnin' Up With Fever*

10. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

11. Mad Dog

12. Night Boy*

13. Star*

14. Howlin' For Your Love*

15. True Confessions

Disc Three

Destroyer: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

02. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)

03. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)

04. Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)

05. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

06. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)

07. Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)

08. Beth (Mono)

09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*

11. God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*

12. Ain't None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*

13. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*

15. Great Expectations (Early Version)*

16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*

18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

19. Ain't None Of Your Business (Outtake)*

20. Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*

21. Beth (Instrumental)*

22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*

Disc Four

Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*

01. Deuce

02. Strutter

03. Flaming Youth

04. Hotter Than Hell

05. Firehouse

06. She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

07. Nothin' To Lose

08. Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo

09. 100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo

10. Black Diamond

11. Detroit Rock City

12. Rock And Roll All Nite

Blu-ray audio:

"Destroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM Stereo 96kHz 24-bit

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* Previously unreleased

Deluxe Edition 2CD track listing:

Disc One

"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Disc Two

Paul Stanley demos

01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

02. Detroit Rock City*

03. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

04. I Don't Want No Romance*

05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

06. Star*

Rarities

07. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

08. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

11. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

12. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*

13. Deuce

14. Strutter

15. Flaming Youth

16. Hotter Than Hell

*Previously Unreleased

Deluxe Edition 2LP track listing:

LP One

"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered

Side One

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

Side Two

01. Flaming Youth

02. Sweet Pain

03. Shout It Out Loud

04. Beth

05. Do You Love Me?

LP Two

Side Three

Paul Stanley demos

01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

02. Detroit Rock City*

03. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

04. I Don't Want No Romance*

05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

06. Star*

Side Four

Rarities

01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

02. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

03. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

04. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

05. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

06. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

*Previously Unreleased

Dolby Atmos - streaming

"Destroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic Mix)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* Previously unreleased

