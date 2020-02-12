KISS To Perform On 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Season Two Finale

KISS will perform on the finale of season two of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" on Monday, February 17 on NBC. The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

The "America's Got Talent: The Champions" season 2 finalists are Alexa Lauenburger, Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, Hans, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, The Silhouetttes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and V. Unbeatable.

KISS will take a break from its "End Of The Road" farewell tour to appear on the program.

The band is scheduled to play in Fort Wayne, Indiana on February 16 and in Springfield, Missouri on February 18.

This isn't the first time KISS has appeared on "America's Got Talent". The group previously performed "Detroit Rock City" on the show finale in September 2018, after which it announced it would launch the "End Of The Road" tour.

"End Of The Road" kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver and resumed on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The last concert of the trek will take place on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

