KISS To Perform On 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Season Two Finale

KISS will perform on the finale of season two of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" on Monday, February 17 on NBC. The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.
The "America's Got Talent: The Champions" season 2 finalists are Alexa Lauenburger, Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, Hans, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, The Silhouetttes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and V. Unbeatable.
KISS will take a break from its "End Of The Road" farewell tour to appear on the program.
The band is scheduled to play in Fort Wayne, Indiana on February 16 and in Springfield, Missouri on February 18.
This isn't the first time KISS has appeared on "America's Got Talent". The group previously performed "Detroit Rock City" on the show finale in September 2018, after which it announced it would launch the "End Of The Road" tour.
"End Of The Road" kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver and resumed on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The last concert of the trek will take place on July 17, 2021 in New York City.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.
JUST ANNOUNCED: KISS will be the Guest Performer on @AGT on February 17!
Tune in as the episode + performance air on Monday, Feb 17 from 8-10pm ET/PT ?? pic.twitter.com/RPRjXMyy6z
— KISS (@kiss) February 12, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).