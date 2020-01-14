KISS To Be Joined By QUEENSRŸCHE, RATT And FOZZY On This Year's 'Kiss Kruise'

Legendary rockers KISS have once again partnered up with the industry leaders in music festivals at sea, Sixthman, to announce the upcoming voyage of the "Kiss Kruise X". The KISS Navy will set sail for their tenth mission from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras from October 30 to November 4, 2020 aboard Norwegian Pearl. The announcement comes on the heels of 2019's sold-out "Kiss Kruise IX", from where the band announced live onboard that their final show of all time will take place in July 2021. Fans can go to TheKissKruise.com for more information on pricing and availability.

From KISS's electrifying shows and exciting activities with each member of the band to autograph sessions with artists from the lineup and much more, the tenth adventure is sure to be an experience of a lifetime. Beyond their onboard rock shows, KISS is bringing their rare memorabilia collection, the KISS Expo, back to the high seas. Additionally, QUEENSRŸCHE, RATT and Chris Jericho's band FOZZY are set to join KISS as they celebrate a decade at sea with more to be announced in the near future.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments. Prices for the cruise start at $1,380 with flexible payment options available and a low deposit of $250 per person.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock and roll. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

