KISS Postpones Last Three Shows Of Spring 2020 U.S. Leg Of 'End Of The Road' Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

The final three shows of the spring leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Tulsa, Oklahoma concert (originally scheduled for March 12) will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, Mississippi (originally scheduled for March 15) will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, Louisiana (originally scheduled for March 14) will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome. Tickets will be honored on the new dates. The fall leg of KISS's tour remains unchanged.

"The band looks forward to seeing the fans very soon," said a statement from KISS.

Late last week, KISS scrapped its previously announced meet-and-greet events on the "End Of The Road" tour due to the unfolding coronavirus crisis.

KISS manager Doc McGhee released a statement announcing the cancelation, explaining that the bandmembers "have been advised to temporarily" call off these events as authorities struggle to keep people out of crowded places as the virus continued to spread.

"Our Meet and Greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together," McGhee said in the statement. "After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage."

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on Wednesday (March 11). More than 115,000 cases have been reported worldwide — including more than 1,000 in the U.S.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, GREEN DAY, SLIPKNOT, TRIVIUM and others, while festivals such as South By Southwest and Coachella have been called off or moved to later in the year.

The "End Of The Road" farewell tour is scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

