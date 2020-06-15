KISS Partners With MERGE4 For New Sock Collection

If you thought you were done expecting the unexpected from Merge4, think again! Merge4 is releasing five devastatingly epic designs featuring the hottest band in the world, KISS! Not only are these the best thing to ever happen to your feet, they are pure bliss for those inclined towards serious platform-shoe action (the rocker kind, not the disco kind).

The classic art gracing these socks explode with traditional KISS style. What legitimate rocker doesn't recognize the cover of "Destroyer"? There is also "Faces" with band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley; "End Of The Road" commemorating the band's final world tour; "Logo" with the iconic KISS text; and "Demon Boot" featuring Gene Simmons's boot — art designed by Merge4 collaborator, tattoo artist and skateboarder Richard Kirby. They will surely be scooped up by collectors and the Kiss Army.

Each of the new KISS socks features a self-adjusting welt cuff, elastic arch support and a moisture-wicking sole. Merge4's signature Cult Weave prevents the detailed graphics from "blowing out" when the socks are worn and stretched, keeping their vibrancy intact.

“Since I was a child, KISS has been one of my favorite and most influential music acts," said Kirby, "It has been an absolute honor to have been, if anything, a small part of something so legendary as the rock band KISS!"

"KISS brought the missing ingredient of kick-ass to rock n' roll and cooked it to twisted perfection," said Merge4 CEO and founder Cindi Busenhart, "Their music is just as relevant today as when it was first released and we are excited to have them onboard!"

Merge4's KISS crew socks retail for $22 and are available to purchase from www.merge4.com and through select retailers.

Merge4 is a Certified B Corporation based out of Santa Cruz, California that makes high quality graphic socks. Beyond magnificent in appearance, style and comfort, Merge4 socks are constructed like no other. Your soles are gripped by Merge4's deviously interesting "Cult-Weave." The "Cult-Weave" works to cushion the "arch" area of the foot. Yes, you heard correctly; Merge4 "grips your sole."

For more information, visit www.merge4.com.