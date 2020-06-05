KISS Officially Postpones Summer 2020 European Tour Dates

KISS has postponed all previously announced European tour dates that were set to take place through June and July.
The band states: "We'll continue monitoring the global situation and will reschedule the dates as soon as possible."
Ticket holders can hold on to existing tickets for rescheduled dates or contact ticket outlets for options.
Says KISS guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley: "We will be back as soon as possible, and in the meantime, we want to say to the Kiss Army in Europe, stay safe."
Adds KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons: "To all our European fans, stay healthy and we will be back rocking you all very soon."
In January 2019, KISS launched its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which was previously scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.
