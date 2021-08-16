KISS Officially Announces Details Of Second Las Vegas Residency

KISS will kick off its long-rumored second Las Vegas residency at the end of the year.

The legendary rockers' engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood will launch the last week of December.

The 12 shows are as follows:

December 2021: 29, 31

January 2022: 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

February 2022: 2, 4, 5

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning August 20 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time.

A KISS Army Fan Club presale will begin on August 17 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning August 18 at 10 a.m.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Zappos customers will have access to a presale beginning Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

VIP upgrades will be available as an add-on to any ticket. Packages will include a photo with KISS, access to the pre-show soundcheck, Q&A and an invitation to the KISS Army Captain's Lounge.

The legendary rockers previously set up shop in Sin City in November 2014 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino. The nine-show run was captured for the "Kiss Rocks Vegas" DVD and Blu-ray set, which arrived in August 2016.

Asked by Rolling Stone what brought KISS back to Las Vegas for another residency, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons said: "There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket and it's nice when they both converge. So it's a very nice payday. They pay well and that's reason enough. But it's also easier for the band because you don't have the wear and tear of traveling."

As for what kind of production the residency will have and whether it will be scaled down or on par with the touring show, Gene said: "The answer is yes to both, because when we play stadiums around the world, those shows are like Transformers. You can make them as big as you want. KISS's shows have been talked about for longer than you've been alive. Anything that's got a roof on it, we have to scale back the pyro or we'll blow the roof off, literally. But we are planning lots of surprises for Vegas, which nobody's seen yet. We're in the middle of putting that together."

KISS is in the middle of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

