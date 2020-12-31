KISS Makes Small Lyrical Changes For Dubai Concert, Drops Blood-Spitting Stunt

KISS cleaned up its act for tonight's New Year's Eve live pay-per-view performance in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, apparently out of respect for local customs and beliefs. Gene Simmons's blood-spitting stunt was missing during his bass solo, and the words "bitch" and "virgin soul" were removed from the lyrics of "100,000 Years" and "God of Thunder", respectively, the latter replaced by "sacred soul." Other songs reportedly had minor lyrical changes as well.
According to BBC, Dubai is very conservative when it comes to bad language. Swearing, profanities, insults and "all kind of vulgar language" are considered obscene acts — as is making rude gestures — and offenders can be fined or jailed.
Saying "fuck" is a crime in Dubai as the swear word "disgraces the honor or the modesty" of a person according to Article 373 of the UAE Penal Code.
Swearing in public in Dubai can land you in prison for up to a year. A huge fine may also be imposed for swearing, amounting to as high as Dhs 10,000 ($2,700).
KISS is not the first international artist to self-censor its show in order to bring its music to fans in United Arab Emirates, where expatriates make up most of the population. Back in 2014, Lady Gaga wore a Christmas ornament with a Tayoi Kasuma costume, in lieu of revealing clothing, when she kicked off the Asian leg of her "ArtRAVE" tour at Dubai's Meydan Racecourse. Two years earlier, Madonna held a controversial concert in Abu Dhabi where she reportedly angered the audience with allusions to Judeo-Christian traditions, revealing outfits and erotic dances.
Landmarks Live Presents produced the KISS show, which attempted to set the world's record for largest pyro. The $10 million spectacular was filmed with more than 50 4K cameras and 360-degree views and was held on a massive 250-foot stage at The Royal Beach at Atlantis.
"Kiss 2020 Goodbye" setlist:
01. Detroit Rock City
02. Shout It Out Loud
03. Deuce
04. Say Yeah
05. I Love It Loud
06. Heaven's On Fire
07. Tears Are Falling
08. War Machine
09. Lick It Up
10. Calling Dr. Love
11. 100,000 Years
12. Cold Gin
13. God Of Thunder
14. Psycho Circus
15. Parasite
16. Love Gun
17. I Was Made For Lovin' You
18. Black Diamond
19. Beth
20. Strutter
21. Do You Love Me?
22. Rock And Roll All Nite
KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
The @kiss live stream from Dubai is NUTS!! Highly recommended!! @PaulStanleyLive sounds great and @genesimmons is the best bass player ever.... pic.twitter.com/aeAAGLer3q
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 31, 2020
How respectful to change the lyrics and skip the blood! @genesimmons WE LOVED THE WHOLE SHOW! #KISS2020Goodbye pic.twitter.com/WnFxHPE3C1
— wendy (@jdmpink) December 31, 2020
Virgin soul a no go... this is Dubai...
— Mike B. (@BigYankeeMike) December 31, 2020
GOD OF THUNDER FTW!
What is Gene singing instead of "virgin soul"? #KISS2020Goodbye @KISS pic.twitter.com/kbNwVfCjPQ
— Matt - Have a Scary Christmas ??? (@GhostGhoul666) December 31, 2020
Wow! No blood spitting or “virgin soul” lyric? @genesimmons #KISS2020Goodbye @kiss
— CheeseOnBread (@N8L21) December 31, 2020
Rob you of your "virgin soul", replaced by "sacred..."
— Agnel (@Agnelbranco) December 31, 2020
"Sacred goal" instead of "virgin soul".
— Tattooed Zeus (@ladfrommacc) December 31, 2020
Why was “sacred soul” used instead of “virgin soul” during GoT?
— BurningMan (@jngeissler) December 31, 2020
