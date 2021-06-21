KISS Launches World's Most Rock 'N' Roll Gin, 'Cold Gin'

You wanted the best, you got the best — ice-cold KISS gin to go with your tonic! It's what legions of KISS fans have been waiting for since the release of the band's classic track "Cold Gin" in 1974.

You can now crank up the music and raise a glass of KISS Cold Gin to unleash your inner rock star!

Following the massive success of the 2020 launch of KISS Rum Kollection portfolio, Brands For Fans, KISS and their licensing agent, Epic Rights, responded to the overwhelming demand from fans for another high-quality KISS beverage. Don't consider gin a rock 'n' roll liquor? Think again! Like the band, KISS Cold Gin is bold and uncompromising. Inspired by the band's roots in New York City, KISS gin creates a taste explosion that's always cranked up to 11.

It's only natural that rock titans KISS collaborated with an award-winning company like Brands For Fans to create a product as pure as the rock 'n' roll they play. KISS Cold Gin has a five-time distilled base including juniper, lemon peel and a selection of fine spices. There are no artificial flavors or added sweeteners. To maintain the highest quality, additional flavours of juniper and lemon are macerated and blended with the distillate, achieving a full balance of the botanical experience.

"Now it REALLY is Cold Gin time. If gin is your thing, then this is the one to bring. Like the song, this one's a classic!" says Paul Stanley, founding member of KISS.

As you would expect, KISS Cold Gin doesn't just taste great; it looks incredible too! Impress your friends with the stylish bottle, including eye-catching silver and gold details, with all four band members metallically illustrated on each side of the Brooklyn Bridge. The main label features a gold disc and the iconic landmarks of New York City and the Manhattan skyline, while the stunning art deco pattern behind the disc is based on the scales of The Demon's boots. The label artwork is a stunning homage to KISStory and the band's musical roots.

Brands for Fans has launched a new webshop, available in the U.K., Germany, Austria, France, Belgium and The Netherlands. In coming months, Denmark will be added to the mix.

KISS Cold Gin tasting notes:

* Nose — spicy with clear tones of juniper, a generous aroma and classic gin character

* Palate — well balanced with clear character of juniper, citrus and herbs, lemon peel and angelica root

* Finish — intensifies and grows in the mouth. Full bodied, clear and lasting character of juniper with a dry finish which is distinctively crisp and maintains an astringent character.