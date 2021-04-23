KISS Launches New Archival Live Series With 'Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001'

On June 11, rock legends KISS will launch their new official live bootleg series "KISS - Off The Soundboard", with "Tokyo 2001", recorded by the band at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2001. This marks the first in a series of upcoming live releases through UMe and will be available as a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, digital downloads and available to stream. "Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" will also be available as an exclusive 3-LP set pressed on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl via the official KISS online store. All configurations can be pre-ordered here.
Tokyo has always held a special place of importance throughout the KISStory of the band and "Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" captures KISS giving the packed 55,000-seat venue the quintessential KISS live experience, direct from the soundboard with such classic anthems as "I Was Made For Lovin' You", "Heaven's On Fire", "Rock And Roll All Nite" and the #7 1976 Billboard hit "Detroit Rock City", as well as rarities such as "I Still Love You" from 1982's "Creatures Of The Night". The 21-track concert is a celebration of the band's musical legacy and features co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, with Ace Frehley on guitar and Eric Singer on drums.
KISS is globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and is the creator of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975's gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting "Alive!" "KISS - Off The Soundboard" continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock and roll. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
KISS "Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" (2CD) track listing:
CD1
01. Detroit Rock City
02. Deuce
03. Shout It Out Loud
04. Talk To Me
05. I Love It Loud
06. Firehouse
07. Do You Love Me
08. Calling Dr. Love
09. Heaven's On Fire
10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll
11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo
12. Psycho Circus
CD2
01. Lick It Up / Bass Solo
02. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo
03. Cold Gin
04. 100,000 Years
05. Love Gun
06. I Still Love You
07. Black Diamond
08. I Was Made For Lovin' You
09. Rock And Roll All Nite
