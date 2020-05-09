KISS Is Working On Career-Spanning Book Of Concert Posters

KISS is working on a coffee-table book of concert posters spanning the band's entire five-decade existence.

Bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons discussed KISS's plans for the book during a May 7 Facebook Live chat with Scott Brown, the United States ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

Asked if there are any projects KISS is working on right now that fans can look forward to, Simmons said: "Here's one of the things I'm really excited about, is to put out a huge — we're working on the deal now — a huge coffee table book. I mean, as big as we can get it, and it's posters from 1973 until 2020. And these are original posters — KISS posters from the very beginning."

He continued: "It's interesting historically. When you go back, some of the bands we took out on their first tours. So you'll see 'KISS' with the faces, and you'll see little 'AC/DC'. See 'KISS' and little 'RUSH'; these are all bands we took out on their first tour. BON JOVI, MÖTLEY CRÜE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, SCORPIONS — you name it — we took 'em on their first tour. Not because it's about, 'Hey, we know stuff.' We're fans too. When you hear something that's good, you say, 'Hey, that's kind of cool.' And if you have the power — somebody gave us a chance to get up there — carry it forward; pass it forward; give somebody else a chance to get up there. We weren't some of those assholes who would pull down the volume when the opening act [is on]. That's all nonsense. You wanna use all the lights and all the sound? Go for it. Just be as good as you can be, 'cause that makes the whole night better. And if fans love the whole night…? Who wants a stinky band opening the show? C'mon."

In January 2019, KISS launched its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which is scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

