April 10, 2020 0 Comments

KISS Is Selling Special 'Stay At Home' T-Shirt In Support Of Out-Of-Work Concert Crew Members

KISS is selling a special "Stay At Home" t-shirt in support of Live Nation's Crew Nation relief fund.

100% of net profit generated from the purchase of the shirt will go directly to tour managers, production managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting directors and designers, special effects teams, carpenters and more so they can get through these difficult economic times.

"Live Nation instantly saw the need to support the road crews," said Barry Gabel, Live Nation senior vice president of marketing and sponsorship. "These behind-the-scenes professionals are the backbone of our industry. Jackson Browne applauded the road crews and local venue staff in the song 'The Load Out': 'They're the first to come and the last to leave...'

"I'm proud Live Nation, our employees and the touring artists themselves have stepped up to provide financial relief while the concert industry is on pause," he said.

The new fund is made possible by charitable 501(c)(3) Music Forward Foundation, which will administer support to eligible applicants. The foundation will select fund recipients based upon "an objective determination of need," and Live Nation employees will not be eligible to receive funding.

Live Nation released a statement about the new fund, saying: "Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn't be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living."

Live Nation has already donated $5 million to the fund. The company will match the next $5 million raised by music artists and their fans for a total commitment of $10 million.

To donate or buy merchandise supporting the cause, go to livenation.com/crewnation.

