KISS Is Rumored To Be Plotting Second Las Vegas Residency

KISS is rumored to be planning its second Las Vegas residency.
On Monday (March 2), the Vital Vegas Twitter account, which has been described as "a vital resource for anybody who lives in Las Vegas or visits regularly," was updated with the following message: "Look for another KISS residency in Vegas, this time at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, inside skinny is Jan. 2021. Believe the last stint was nine shows at Hard Rock in 2014."
The legendary rockers previously set up shop in Sin City in November 2014 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino. The nine-show run was captured for the "Kiss Rocks Vegas" DVD and Blu-ray set, which arrived in August 2016.
Speaking to Las Vegas Weekly, KISS frontman Paul Stanley stated about how the idea for the residency came about: "To spend as much time as we do in Vegas and to live as close as we do, the idea of doing a residency and leaving our stage setup, as opposed to breaking it down nightly, was really appealing."
He continued: "We [had] just finished 42 cities and played for 600,000 people, but that meant that every night the show got disassembled and moved. There's something appealing and challenging about building a set that doesn't have to be moved. You don't have to take into account the practicality of it, being able to be broken down constantly and reassembled. So this was something that we had wanted to do for quite a while; it was just a matter of making sure we found people who were in agreement on how to do it. The Joint was the natural place to do it."
KISS is in the middle of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which is scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.
"End Of The Road" kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver and resumed on February 1, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) March 2, 2020
