KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Sells Southern California Home For $2.7 Million

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has sold his home in Southern California for $2.7 million.
The Mediterranean villa in the Lake Sherwood community of Ventura County was built in 2005 and was remodeled and upgraded after Thayer purchased the place in 2008 for $1.815 million.
The 4,497-square-foot house includes a gallery, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, five fireplaces and a three-car garage.
During the question-and-answer portion of "An Evening With Tommy Thayer" in February at the Outtakes Bar & Grill in New Hope, Minnesota, Thayer was asked what his plans are for after KISS completes its "End Of The Road" farewell tour. He responded: "I get asked that question a lot in interviews these days. I don't really know. I'm sure most people here know we're on the 'End Of The Road' world tour right now. I don't really know exactly what my plans are at the end of this. KISS is not gonna go away, though, either. The band is not gonna tour, but the KISS music, the identities and the characters and the brand and the merchandise, that will all continue on. I think that KISS will continue on in some way. I can't imagine it not."
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, Thayer and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Frehley and drummer Peter Criss, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.
Moving day! pic.twitter.com/akAIqU7LLL
— Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) October 6, 2020
View this post on Instagram
New listing! Fired up to market this sensational authentic Mediterranean in Thousand Oaks, Ca. Nearly 4500 square foot custom with explosive panoramic views of world class Lake Sherwood. Magnificent setting with complete privacy. The 4 bedroom 4.5 bath estate boasts custom wood beamed and barreled ceilings, wood floors and so much more. Awesome character throughout!A very special offering! $2,750,000 #newlisting #luxury #comingsoon #luxe #lakesherwood #view #lakelife #lakeview #luxuryrealestate #lux #realestate #remax #picoftheday #views #instagood #amazing #thousandoaks #wow #mediterranean #custom #estate #home #luxurylife #socal #realtorlife #sherwood #golf #southerncalifornia
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).