KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Is Selling Southern California Home For $2.75 Million

According to the Los Angeles Times, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has put his home in Southern California on the market for $2.75 million.

The Mediterranean villa in the Lake Sherwood community of Ventura County was built in 2005 and was remodeled and upgraded after Thayer purchased the place in 2008 for $1.815 million.

The 4,497-square-foot house includes a gallery, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, five fireplaces and a three-car garage.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One, who holds the listing, shared a few photos of the property via his Instagram. Check them out below.

During the question-and-answer portion of "An Evening With Tommy Thayer" in February at the Outtakes Bar & Grill in New Hope, Minnesota, Thayer was asked what his plans are for after KISS completes its "End Of The Road" farewell tour. He responded: "I get asked that question a lot in interviews these days. I don't really know. I'm sure most people here know we're on the 'End Of The Road' world tour right now. I don't really know exactly what my plans are at the end of this. KISS is not gonna go away, though, either. The band is not gonna tour, but the KISS music, the identities and the characters and the brand and the merchandise, that will all continue on. I think that KISS will continue on in some way. I can't imagine it not."

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, Thayer and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Frehley and drummer Peter Criss, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

