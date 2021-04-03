KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER: How I Found Out I Have 31-Year-Old Daughter

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer was a guest on a recent episode of the "Hangin' & Bangin': Artists On Lockdown" online show, where he was joined by Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO), Carmine Appice (OZZY OSBOURNE, VANILLA FUDGE) and Doug Aldrich (DIO, WHITESNAKE, THE DEAD DAISIES). You can now watch the discussion below.

Asked about his recent revelation that he had discovered that he had fathered a child, Tommy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I found out I have a daughter last summer. I was married for many years and never had any kids, so I kind of thought that window of opportunity had passed me by. But through [DNA-testing company] 23andMe, actually, a second cousin of mine was in contact with Sierra. And she's 31 years old. So this all took place in '89, '89.

"It's the most incredible thing," the 60-year-old rocker continued. "It's just a blessing. And she's just a beautiful girl — very genuine and just so sweet. It's just an unbelievable happening in my life. It's the biggest thing that's happened to me in a long time, that's for sure."

Asked at what point Sierra found out that he was her dad, Tommy said: "Not until we figured this out. I think she was more blown away than I was. 'Your dad's Tommy blah blah blah.' So, it's really a great story."

When Tommy first announced he had a daughter last month, he wrote on social media about Sierra: "We've already spent a lot of time since getting to know each other and creating a close bond. She's a beautiful, sincere person and I couldn't be happier. I think she feels the same about me."

He added: "The most wonderful thing about miracles is that they sometimes happen."

Thayer, who married Amber Peek in 2006, was not previously known to have fathered any children. The couple has since split but reportedly remains on good terms.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, Thayer and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Last October, Tommy sold his home in Southern California for $2.7 million.

During the question-and-answer portion of "An Evening With Tommy Thayer" in February 2020 at the Outtakes Bar & Grill in New Hope, Minnesota, Thayer was asked what his plans are for after KISS completes its "End Of The Road" farewell tour. He responded: "I get asked that question a lot in interviews these days. I don't really know. I'm sure most people here know we're on the 'End Of The Road' world tour right now. I don't really know exactly what my plans are at the end of this. KISS is not gonna go away, though, either. The band is not gonna tour, but the KISS music, the identities and the characters and the brand and the merchandise, that will all continue on. I think that KISS will continue on in some way. I can't imagine it not."

