KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Honored As Kentucky Colonel

On February 7, Tommy Thayer, lead guitarist for the legendary rock band KISS, was presented with his Kentucky Colonel Commission. The Commission was granted by former Kentucky governor Matthew G. Bevin. The presentation was made backstage prior to the KISS show in Charlottesville, Virginia on KISS's "End Of The Road" world tour.

A Kentucky Colonel Commission is the Commonwealth of Kentucky's highest honor.

Tommy was nominated for the commission in recognition of his support of our military, his support of and service in higher education, and his philanthropic efforts in support of medical care for children.

Thayer tweeted: "Thanks to Kentucky Governor Bevin, Governor Beshear and Patrick Murphrey, what an honor!!"

The Kentucky Colonels is an independent, nonprofit organization with the purpose of aiding and promoting the Commonwealth and its citizens. Membership is open to anyone who has been commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel.

Thayer joined KISS in February 2003, stepping into the boots the band's original guitarist, Ace Frehley.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, Thayer and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

