KISS: Front-Row Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Mansfield Concert

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour August 18 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Front-row fan-filmed video footage of the entire concert can be viewed below.

The Mansfield show marked KISS's first full-length live appearance in front of an audience since March 2020.

KISS frontman Paul Stanley tweeted after the show: "FIFTEEN THOUSAND PEOPLE TONIGHT! Mansfield, You left me humbled. Thank you. My deepest attitude of gratitude."

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Detroit Rock City

02. Shout It Out Loud

03. War Machine

04. Heaven's On Fire

05. I Love It Loud

06. Lick It Up

07. Calling Dr. Love

08. Say Yeah

09. Cold Gin

10. Tears Are Falling

11. Psycho Circus

12. 100,000 Years

13. God Of Thunder

14. Deuce

15. Love Gun

16. I Was Made For Lovin' You

17. Black Diamond

18. Beth

19. Do You Love Me

20. Rock And Roll All Nite

Earlier this week, KISS announced rescheduled North American tour dates after the band was forced to postpone five shows due to Stanley and Gene Simmons testing positive for COVID-19. The new dates in Atlanta, Georgia; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; Clarkston, Michigan; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Dayton, Ohio will now happen in October. Due to routing and availability, the shows in Hartford, Connecticut; Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Raleigh, North Carolina have been postponed to 2022.

The "End Of The Road" tour resumed last night (Thursday, September 9) at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Produced by Live Nation, the rest of the tour dates remain unchanged. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates. More information will be e-mailed to ticketholders directly.

In a recent social media post, KISS said the whole band and the crew members who are traveling with them on the tour are fully vaccinated.

Members of KISS "and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows," the band wrote in the statement.

"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," the statement continued.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

