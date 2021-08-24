KISS Drummer PETER CRISS On CHARLIE WATTS's Death: 'It Is A Great Loss In Musical History'

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss has taken to social media on Tuesday to honor THE ROLLING STONES' Charlie Watts, who died earlier today at the age of 80.

Criss wrote: "As a musician it was always a comfort to know the greatest band in the world was still around.

"It is devastating to hear of Charlie Watts' passing. As a drummer he inspired me deeply. It is a great loss in musical history and there will never be another Charlie Watts. His unique style and technique was the heart beat of THE ROLLING STONES. He is and always will be an inspiration for us drummers. He was one of my favorite drummers and I have so much love and respect for him. He will be greatly missed.

"My love and prayers go out to Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and all his family and fans all around the world.

"May he rest in peace with the Lord in heaven.

"God Bless, Peter Criss".

Bernard Doherty, Watts's publicist, said that he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

Charlie's death came just weeks after THE ROLLING STONES announced that Watts would be missing several U.S. tour dates while he was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.

Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.

He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.

Prior to Charlie's death, the "No Filter" tour, which was originally supposed to happen last year, was scheduled to hit 15 cities from September through November.

