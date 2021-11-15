KISS Debuts Spirits Portfolio In U.S.

Legendary rockers KISS have debuted their award-winning spirits portfolio Drink It Up by KISS in the U.S. After selling over 100,000 bottles across Europe, Japan and Australia, the master-blended portfolio of premium gin and rum is now available across 25 states. This liquor portfolio with its unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptionally smooth taste, was created by fans, for fans. Drink It Up By KISS is a collaboration between the legendary band, their licensing agent, Epic Rights, and the award-winning spirits producer Brands For Fans.

The band rocks the market with their Premium Distilled Cold Gin, Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum, Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum, and new limited-edition Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum, ranging from $33.99-$159.99. Living up to the band's killer reputation, the Drink It Up By KISS portfolio is bold and pronounced. Inspired by KISStory, each product offers an incomparable experience. Drink It Up By KISS isn't just exceptionally tasty, it is incredibly eye-catching as well. The Drink It Up By KISS bottles will stand out on any shelf or bar cart, a fan favorite for any KISS Army member. KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum and KISS Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum are now on sale. KISS Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum and KISS Premium Distilled Cold Gin will be available soon for purchase.

KISS founding member Paul Stanley comments: "From Monstrum to Cold Gin, we wanted each spirit in the portfolio to reflect the energy of our band. We didn't just slap a label on and call it a day, we're proud to say that each bottle in the Drink It Up By KISS portfolio was carefully curated and each unique spirit has earned its name."

Each spirit for Drink It Up By KISS was created by a globally recognized, in-house master blender who developed an award-winning product line with a distinct taste profile. Whether you're a Starchild, Demon, Spaceman, or Catman; there's something to make everyone feel like a rockstar.

* KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum: KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum has a marked oak-character, thanks to the rum's 15-year barrel aging process, leading to a slightly spicy finish. The product has been awarded six global accolades for quality and design

* KISS Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum: For something a little stronger and more complex, there's the KISS Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum. This pays homage to the hit song "Detroit Rock City" and is bottled at 45% volume with a clear barrel finish, for a sophisticated and full-bodied taste. The rum has received eight internationally recognized awards for quality and design.

* KISS Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum: Named after the Latin word for 'monster,' the KISS Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum lives up to its title as a monstrously exceptional rum. It's the newest and boldest addition to the portfolio that's not to be missed. The high-end and specially selected rum is barrel aged over 14 years. KISS Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum has a well-balanced finish that highlights the uniquely crafted blend which has no added sugar or flavorings.

* KISS Premium Distilled Cold Gin: In tribute to the iconic 1974 KISS song and the band's hometown of New York City, there's the KISS Premium Distilled Cold Gin. With classic gin tones like juniper, citrus, and herbs coming through on the palate, a product of the five-time distillation process, it's a must-have for KISS and gin fans alike.

KISS remains one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll after 45 years. KISS has earned more gold album record awards than any American band in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) gold and platinum certifications with 26 KISS albums and four solo albums released simultaneously — a feat never before achieved by any band. To date, KISS has released 44 albums, with 14 achieving platinum status and three albums reaching multi-platinum. KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and their legacy continues to grow their fan base, generation after generation.

KISS continues to build on the momentum recently generated by sold-out tour dates, incredible media coverage and consistently phenomenal concert performances on their "End Of The Road" world tour, which is scheduled to continue in 2022.

