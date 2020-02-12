KISS Day Officially Declared In South Carolina

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster officially declared February 11, 2020 as KISS Day in South Carolina. The governor presented the proclamation to the band backstage before last night's KISS concert at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena.

The proclamation asked residents to "rock and roll all night in recognition of the contributions and achievements of KISS."

According to The Post And Courier, McMaster and his wife, Peggy, chatted backstage with the KISS members before standing next to the stage to watch the show.

KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver and resumed on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The last concert of the trek will take place on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

