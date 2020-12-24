KISS Coffee Coming In 2021

KISS has teamed up with Dead Sled coffee, in a deal brokered by Epic Rights, to launch a new coffee in 2021. More details will be made available soon.

Dead Sled Coffee strives to create a culture of acceptance and respect no matter what your level of coffee knowledge is. It is the highest quality of freshly roasted coffee that comes along with a dark dense of humor, the love of originality, artists and entertainment.

Dead Sled Coffee is an independent business born from a desire to bridge the gap between coffee elite, who need to know everything possible about the coffee they consume, and those of us who just want a good cup of coffee.

Dead Sled Coffee strives to offer amazing product that doesn't require your thesaurus or atlas to appreciate. Feel comfortable ordering our coffee and know that it's not a crime if you don't care where the beans came from. Or where it was processed. Dead Sled has slurped and sniffed through endless cuppings so you can just sit back and enjoy your coffee experience.

