KISS Cancels Meet-And-Greets With Fans Over Coronavirus Concerns

March 9, 2020 0 Comments

KISS Cancels Meet-And-Greets With Fans Over Coronavirus Concerns

KISS has scrapped its previously announced meet-and-greet events on the "End Of The Road" tour due to the unfolding coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

KISS manager Doc McGhee released a statement announcing the cancelation, explaining that the bandmembers "have been advised to temporarily" call off these events as authorities struggle to keep people out of crowded places as the virus continued to spread.

"Our Meet and Greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together," McGhee said in the statement. "After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage."

Around 100,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus and more than 3,000 people have died — the majority in China.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

As the disease officially called COVID-19 continues to spread, concert organizers have been canceling or postponing events across the globe.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the death rate associated with COVID-19 is between one and two percent, which is higher than the average death rate associated with seasonal flu strains, at around 0.1 percent.

KISS is in the middle of the "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which is scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

"End Of The Road" kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver and resumed on February 1, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).