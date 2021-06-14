KISS Announces Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

KISS has announced the rescheduled dates for the next U.S. leg of the "End Of The Road" tour. The trek kicks off on August 18, 2021 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts and concludes on October 9, 2021 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa date is one of several new shows added to the tour, alongside those in Toledo, Ohio; Irvine, California; Mountain View, California; Wheatland, California; Sparks, Nevada; Hidalgo, Texas; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all previously rescheduled dates are on sale now. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales beginning Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. local.

KISS said in a statement: "Time marched on but we couldn't. Now the boots are on and we're hauling an extra year's worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We're pumped and can't wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!"

KISS summer/fall 2021 tour dates:

Aug. 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 19 - Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Aug. 22 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 25 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*

Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sep. 01 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 02 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Sep. 04 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 05 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Sep. 09 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sep. 10 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Sep. 12 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Sep. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sep. 18 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Sep. 21 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Sep. 22 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*

Sep. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 28 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*

Sep. 29 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 01 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 02 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 05 - Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 06 - Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

Oct. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

Oct. 09 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* New show

Paul Stanley recently told Rolling Stone magazine that KISS has every intention of resuming its "End Of The Road" tour once the pandemic has subsided. "Totally," he said. "We were 120 shows into it and having a ball [when the pandemic began]. I mean, most of the time when you lose somebody or the situation changes, you find yourself saying, 'Gee, if I had only known,' whereas here, you have a situation where we've come to the conclusion that we can't continue [as a touring band]. It's not feasible. If we were wearing jeans and T-shirts, we could do this into our eighties or nineties, but we're carrying around 40 and 50 pounds of gear for a couple of hours. There's an age factor, which makes it more real for people who may have doubted the idea of the 'end of the road.'But that in mind, it gives us a night with people where we really get to share what we built together. … So the 'End Of The Road', I don't see it as bittersweet. I see it as sweet. And will there be tears? Sure. But oh, my God, look what we've been given. And from what the fans say, look what we gave them. It's unlike other bands."

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

Last December, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that KISS has "a hundred and fifty" shows left in its "End Of The Road" tour, including a stop at "the coldest place on earth."

KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.