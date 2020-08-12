KISS Announces Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With DAVID LEE ROTH

KISS has announced the rescheduled dates for the latest U.S. leg of its "End Of The Road" tour. The shows, which will once again feature support from VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth, will kick off on August 18, 2021 in Mansfield, Massachusetts and will conclude on October 6, 2021 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Paul Stanley previously stated about KISS's return to the road: "We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before."

Gene Simmons added: "We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us."

The 2021 dates are as follows:

Aug. 18 - Great Woods - Mansfield, MA

Aug. 19 - Waterfront - Bangor, ME

Aug. 21 - Boardwalk Hall - Atlantic City, NJ *

Aug. 22 - Meadows - Hartford, CT

Aug. 26 - KeyBank - Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 28 - Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

Aug. 29 - Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

Sep. 01 - Nutter Center - Dayton, OH

Sep. 02 - Pine Knob - Clarkston, MI

Sep. 04 - The World - Tinley Park, IL

Sep. 05 - Marcus - Milwaukee, WI

Sep. 17 - Sunlight - Ridgefield, WA

Sep. 18 - The Gorge - George, WA

Sep. 21 - ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena) - Boise, ID

Sep. 22 - USANA - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep. 25 - North Island - Chula Vista, CA

Sep. 26 - Desert Sky - Phoenix, AZ

Sep. 29 - 360 - Austin, TX

Oct. 01 - Dickies - Ft Worth, TX

Oct. 02 - BOK - Tulsa, OK

Oct. 05 - Mississippi Coast - Biloxi, MS

Oct. 06 - Cajundome - Lafayette, LA

* No David Lee Roth

Your ticket will be honored for the new date. If you can't make it, you'll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will be e-mailed with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

In January 2019, KISS launched its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, which was previously scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 46-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.