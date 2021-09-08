KISS Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates After COVID-19-Related Postponements

KISS has announced rescheduled North American tour dates after the band was forced to postpone five shows due to Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons testing positive for COVID-19. The new dates in Atlanta, Georgia; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; Clarkston, Michigan; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Dayton, Ohio will now happen in October. Due to routing and availability, the shows in Hartford, Connecticut; Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Raleigh, North Carolina have been postponed to 2022.

Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the North American leg of the "End Of The Road" tour is safely set to resume this Thursday, September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Produced by Live Nation, the rest of the tour dates remain unchanged. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates. More information will be e-mailed to ticketholders directly.

In a recent social media post, KISS said the whole band and the crew members who are traveling with them on the tour are fully vaccinated.

Members of KISS "and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows," the band wrote in the statement.

"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," the statement continued.

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour on August 18 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The concert marked the band's first full-length live appearance in front of an audience since March 2020.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

"End Of The Road" tour dates:

Sep. 09 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 12 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sep. 18 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Sep. 21 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Sep. 22 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

Sep. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 28 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Sep. 29 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 01 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 02 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 05 - Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 06 - Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

Oct. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 09 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood*

Oct. 13 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake*

Oct. 15 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

Oct. 16 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Oct. 17 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center*

* Rescheduled shows

